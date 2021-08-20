Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Emerson secures loan move to Lyon

Chelsea defender Emerson has joined French side Lyon on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 01:32 IST
Chelsea defender Emerson has joined French side Lyon on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 27-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from Roma in January 2018, has made 71 appearances in all competitions for the London side, winning the Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League last season.

Emerson played four times for Italy -- including the final against England -- during their victorious Euro 2020 campaign, and even came off the bench in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener last week. The fullback joins a struggling Lyon team that has just one point from their opening two fixtures in Ligue 1. They host Clermont Foot on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

