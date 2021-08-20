Left Menu

Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he will face Caleb "Sweethands" Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Mexican Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) holds three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while American Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) owns the fourth, the IBF. "This Nov 6th we'll put Mexican boxing on top," Alvarez wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 03:59 IST
Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he will face Caleb "Sweethands" Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Mexican Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) holds three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while American Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) owns the fourth, the IBF.

"This Nov 6th we'll put Mexican boxing on top," Alvarez wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Going for the missing belt!"

Both boxers dominated in their opponents in their most recent fights. Alvarez claimed his third title when Billy Joe Saunders' corner threw in the towel in the eighth round of their May bout.

Plant successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Caleb Truax in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021