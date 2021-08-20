Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected during the Tokyo Olympics this month says she plans to apply for Polish sporting citizenship so that she can run for Poland. Tsimanouskaya, 24, was taken in by Warsaw when her coaches told her to return to Belarus from Japan following a dispute, an order she refused to obey fearing for her safety.

Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he will face Caleb "Sweethands" Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Mexican Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) holds three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while American Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) owns the fourth, the IBF.

Tennis-Opelka, Kyrgios included in Team World for Laver Cup

American duo Reilly Opelka and John Isner along with Australia's Nick Kyrgios have been picked as the final players to represent Team World at next month's Laver Cup, tournament organisers said on Thursday. The trio join Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, alongside Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win

Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while piling up eight strikeouts. Ohtani is 4-0 in five starts since the All-Star break.

Athletics-Already crowned 'the greatest', Felix takes a victory lap

Allyson Felix isn't done just yet. Just two weeks after she picked up gold in the 4X400m relay in Tokyo, her second of two medals from the 2020 Games to become the most decorated woman in track and field history, the 35-year-old American is returning to the track.

Cricket-Taliban to allow men's cricket; status of smaller women's programmes unclear

The Taliban have said they will not interfere with the Afghan men's national cricket team, the country's biggest sporting success of recent years, or stop the expansion of the flagship Twenty20 league, an Afghan cricket official said. The fate of much more modest women's cricket programmes, however, remains unclear.

Soccer-Barca look to reap unexpected benefits of Messi exit at Athletic

Barcelona learned last week that a future without Lionel Messi does not have to be so bleak and they will look to build on the greater team unity that was on display in their season-opener when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in LaLiga. While the Argentine's departure to Paris St Germain left Barca with a hole of roughly 50 goals per season and his rare ability to change a game in an instant, their dominant 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday indicated they could be stronger in other areas without being so beholden to their former captain.

Tennis-American Lepchenko provisionally suspended after failing drugs test

American Varvara Lepchenko has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation after the 35-year-old returned a positive test for a prohibited substance, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. Lepchenko provided a urine sample on July 12 during the Hungarian Grand Prix, which was found to contain metabolites of adrafinil and/or modafinil - both substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the ITF added.

Tennis-Osaka felt 'ungrateful' for her attitude to tennis

Naomi Osaka said she had felt "ungrateful" at times over the last year for not fully appreciating her life as one of the world's top tennis players. The world number two sealed a comeback victory over Coco Gauff at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, her first event outside the Olympics since withdrawing from the French Open in May.

Tennis-Western & Southern Open to match Osaka's prize money pledge for Haiti

The Western & Southern Financial Group, the title sponsor of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament being staged in Cincinnati, said it would match Naomi Osaka's prize money pledge for Haitian earthquake relief efforts. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka said she would donate her earnings from the tournament to the impoverished nation after it was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake last weekend.

