Left Menu

Soccer-Man City Women defender Bronze undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has had knee surgery following Britain's Olympic campaign in Tokyo, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said. City did not put a timeframe on the 29-year-old full back's return but said https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/lucy-bronze-injury-update-august-2021-63764977 she would return to training "in the near future". Bronze, who rejoined City in September after spending three seasons at Olympique Lyonnais, played in all four of Britain's matches in Tokyo as they reached the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 08:00 IST
Soccer-Man City Women defender Bronze undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has had knee surgery following Britain's Olympic campaign in Tokyo, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said. City did not put a timeframe on the 29-year-old full back's return but said https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/lucy-bronze-injury-update-august-2021-63764977 she would return to training "in the near future".

Bronze, who rejoined City in September after spending three seasons at Olympique Lyonnais, played in all four of Britain's matches in Tokyo as they reached the quarter-finals. City finished two points behind WSL champions Chelsea last season. They begin their new campaign on Sept. 4 at Everton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021