Soccer-Man City Women defender Bronze undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has had knee surgery following Britain's Olympic campaign in Tokyo, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said. City did not put a timeframe on the 29-year-old full back's return but said https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/lucy-bronze-injury-update-august-2021-63764977 she would return to training "in the near future".

Bronze, who rejoined City in September after spending three seasons at Olympique Lyonnais, played in all four of Britain's matches in Tokyo as they reached the quarter-finals. City finished two points behind WSL champions Chelsea last season. They begin their new campaign on Sept. 4 at Everton.

