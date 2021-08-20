Rugby-New Zealand cancels home tests against South Africa

New Zealand has cancelled its home Rugby Championship tests against South Africa and will not travel to Perth for their scheduled match against Australia next week, New Zealand Rugby said on Friday.

The All Blacks were scheduled to play Australia in Perth on Aug. 28 and then face South Africa in Dunedin on Sept. 25 and at Eden Park in Auckland on Oct. 2.

