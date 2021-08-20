Left Menu

Canelo Álvarez to fight Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas

Canelo Álvarez to fight Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Saul ''Canelo'' Álvarez has agreed to face unbeaten Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas in a bid to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) announced their showdown Thursday. Promoters haven't selected a venue or booked an undercard for the pay-per-view show.

Álvarez is the WBC, WBA and WBO champion at 168 pounds, while Plant holds the IBF super middleweight belt.

No Mexican fighter has ever held all four major super middleweight belts simultaneously, but the 31-year-old Canelo has put the accomplishment atop his dwindling list of unaccomplished pugilistic goals.

''I am very excited to have this fight before me," Álvarez said. "I am happy because I am going to make history, and in my career, that's exactly what I want to do -- leave my mark in boxing.'' Álvarez has won seven consecutive fights since his draw with Gennady Golovkin in their first bout in September 2017. Álvarez narrowly won his rematch with Golovkin to claim two middleweight belts, and he won titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight during his next three fights.

Álvarez's three most recent fights since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have all been at super middleweight. He beat Callum Smith by decision to win two 168-pound belts last year, and he picked up a third title by breaking Billy Joe Saunders' orbital bone during his stoppage victory in May.

The No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter originally wanted to return to the ring in September, but couldn't finalize a fight with Plant. Álvarez then nearly took a light heavyweight title fight before getting a deal done with Plant for November.

Plant is a highly respected 29-year-old fighter from Nashville, but he has never faced an opponent of Álvarez's caliber. Plant won his IBF title in January 2019 with a decision over José Uzcátegui in Los Angeles.

