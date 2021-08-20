Chelsea sends Emerson Palmieri on loan to Lyon for season
Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon for the rest of the season.
Emerson, who has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons at Chelsea, has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.
He was a member of the Italy squad that won the European Championship this year, starting in the win over England in the final.
