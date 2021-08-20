Soccer-Brighton's Potter urges players to get vaccinated after family member's COVID death

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has encouraged players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after losing a family member to the disease. The number of positive tests in the Premier League have been on the rise recently, with 11 new cases reported https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279 in the latest round of testing on Monday.

"I've had first-hand experience of a family member that wasn't vaccinated and unfortunately lost their life with the illness," Potter said ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Watford. "He was 48 -- not the same age as the players of course, but young with two kids, so it's tragic.

"I would advise (vaccination) because I don't want anybody else to go through that," Potter added. "It was devastating to go through and witness, and tragic for the family. It was last week, unfortunately. It was a quick illness, (he) responded badly to it and went downhill really quickly."

