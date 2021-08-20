Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton's Potter urges players to get vaccinated after family member's COVID death

The number of positive tests in the Premier League have been on the rise recently, with 11 new cases reported https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279 in the latest round of testing on Monday. "I've had first-hand experience of a family member that wasn't vaccinated and unfortunately lost their life with the illness," Potter said ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Watford.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 09:41 IST
Soccer-Brighton's Potter urges players to get vaccinated after family member's COVID death

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has encouraged players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after losing a family member to the disease. The number of positive tests in the Premier League have been on the rise recently, with 11 new cases reported https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279 in the latest round of testing on Monday.

"I've had first-hand experience of a family member that wasn't vaccinated and unfortunately lost their life with the illness," Potter said ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Watford. "He was 48 -- not the same age as the players of course, but young with two kids, so it's tragic.

"I would advise (vaccination) because I don't want anybody else to go through that," Potter added. "It was devastating to go through and witness, and tragic for the family. It was last week, unfortunately. It was a quick illness, (he) responded badly to it and went downhill really quickly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021