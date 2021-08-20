Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected during the Tokyo Olympics this month says she plans to apply for Polish sporting citizenship so that she can run for Poland. Tsimanouskaya, 24, was taken in by Warsaw when her coaches told her to return to Belarus from Japan following a dispute, an order she refused to obey fearing for her safety.

Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he will face Caleb "Sweethands" Plant for the undisputed super-middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Mexican Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) holds three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA, and WBO) while American Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) owns the fourth, the IBF.

Tennis-Murray accepts wildcard for final U.S. Open tune-up event

Britain's Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for next week's Winston-Salem Open, the final tournament before the start of the U.S. Open Grand Slam, organizers said. Murray, who lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, was added to the main draw of the U.S. Open following the withdrawal of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka.

Sport-China's National Games to host spectators

Organizers of the National Games in China's Shaanxi Province said they will allow spectators at the multi-sport event providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative 72 hours before attending. The 14th edition of the National Games, which are held every four years, is expected to feature around 14,000 athletes competing in 501 events in 41 sports and are scheduled to run from Sept. 15-27.

Tennis-Barty's big adventure takes her to last eight in Cincinnati

World number one Ash Barty looked in impressive form as she stormed into the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, the Australian is happy to play as much as possible on an unusually long stint away from home. Barty continued her preparations for the U.S. Open by rattling off the first 10 games on her way to crushing former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 in little more than an hour.

Tennis-Osaka stunned by Teichmann at Western & Southern Open

An error-prone Naomi Osaka was stunned 3-6 6-3 6-3 by Jil Teichmann in the Western & Southern Open third round in Cincinnati on Thursday but the world number two said she had tried her best and would not lose any sleep over the defeat. Osaka cruised through the first set and looked like she would make short work of the Swiss wild card before Teichmann settled down and took the second.

Judge denies restraining order in Trevor Bauer case

A judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court denied the request for a permanent restraining order on Thursday against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, whom the applicant accused of sexual assault. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman made the ruling on the fourth day of the hearing. Bauer did not take the stand.

Cricket-Taliban to allow men's cricket; status of smaller women's programmes unclear

The Taliban have said they will not interfere with the Afghan men's national cricket team, the country's biggest sporting success of recent years, or stop the expansion of the flagship Twenty20 league, an Afghan cricket official said. The fate of much more modest women's cricket programs, however, remains unclear.

Tennis-American Lepchenko provisionally suspended after failing drugs test

American Varvara Lepchenko has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation after the 35-year-old returned a positive test for a prohibited substance, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. Lepchenko provided a urine sample on July 12 during the Hungarian Grand Prix, which was found to contain metabolites of adrafinil and/or modafinil - both substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the ITF added.

Afghan karate champion fears it's game over for female athletes

Afghan karate champion Meena Asadi pounds the heavy bag as part of her training routine, but she fears female athletes still in her homeland may have already lost their fight to compete now that the Taliban is back in power. Meena left Afghanistan when she was 12 and went to Pakistan, where she started karate training and later represented Afghanistan in the 2010 South Asian Games.

