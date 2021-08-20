Kapur, Chawrasia start well at Czech Masters

Indian golfers Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia produced a matching two-under 70 in the opening round to lie tied 18th at the D+D REAL Czech Masters here.

Kapur had one of his best opening rounds in a long time as he carded four birdies against a couple of bogeys, while Chawrasia had five birdies against three bogeys at the Albatross Golf Resort.

Another Indian in the fray, Ajeetesh Sandhu was two-over 74 after the first round.

Kapur, starting on the back nine, had an eventful first nine. He birdied 11th and 12th but bogeyed 16th and 18th though he had a birdie in between at 17th. On the second nine, the front side of the scenic golf course, he has just one birdie on second, and the rest were pars.

Kapur last had a 68 in February 2019 in ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth and since then has suffered a loss of form and then last 18 months were affected by the pandemic.

Maverick Antcliff and Henrik Stenson shared the first-round lead after carding five-under-par rounds of 67.

Stenson made a perfect start in the Czech capital as he hopes to force his way into Ryder Cup contention with strong performances in the final four counting qualification events.

The highlight of the Swede's bogey-free round came on the par-five ninth hole as he hit his second shot with his famed three wood to within three feet, tapping in for eagle.

