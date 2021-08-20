Left Menu

Hoping to build on unprecedented gains made by javelin throw: Jhajharia

I will try my level best to win gold with a world record, he said when asked about the expectations.Jhajharia feels that Neerajs gold is even more special as veterans like Johannes Vetter failed when it mattered the most.The Olympics are altogether a different ball game.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:44 IST
Hoping to build on unprecedented gains made by javelin throw: Jhajharia
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia is aiming to build on the unprecedented gains made by javelin's throw at the upcoming Paralympic Games, following Neeraj Chopra's landmark gold at the preceding Olympics. His gold medal with a world record in the 2004 Athens Paralympics had almost gone unnoticed but Jhajharia is happy with the hype before the Tokyo Games.

Jhajharia, the first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics ( Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 ), said that Neeraj has brought much-awaited respect and recognition to the game.

''When I won the gold with a world record in 2004, it almost went unnoticed as people did not know about javelin throw at that time. It was slightly better post-Rio games and I got Khel Ratna and fame for the second gold. ''Now with Neeraj's historic gold, everyone is talking about javelin throw suddenly,'' Jhajharia, who competes in F46 events, told PTI Bhasha in an interview from Gandhinagar SAI center.

''Now the time has come when the game has got recognition. I know that after Olympic gold, everyone would be looking at me to win third Paralympic gold. There is a lot of hype and expectations this time,'' said the 40-year-old.

Jhajaria said he has passed the stage where he feels the pressure of expectations.

''I don't take the pressure of expectations as I have 19 years of experience now. But I won't take the competition lightly as the Paralympics is the biggest stage and the world's best para-athletes would be there. ''I will try my level best to win gold with a world record,'' he said when asked about the expectations.

Jhajharia feels that Neeraj's gold is even more special as veterans like Johannes Vetter failed when it mattered the most.

''The Olympics are altogether a different ball game. Johannes Vetter was throwing 90m continuously before the Olympic cut but could not perform in Tokyo. On the other hand, Neeraj is just 23 and sees his confidence level,'' he said.

''Neeraj's gold medal can be a turning point for the game in India. India's first Olympic medal in track and field and that too a gold. ''He almost managed to do his best despite so much pressure of expectations. Hats off to him,'' he said.

Jhajharia has said kids will be inspired to take up javelin throws if Indian athletes manage to emulate Neeraj's performance in Paralympics which will take place from August 24 to September 5.

India will be sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para-athletes to compete in nine sporting disciplines. India's previous largest-ever contingent for the Paralympics was at Rio 2016 - where 19 athletes represented the country in five sports. It ended up being India's best-ever performance at a Summer Paralympics with a total of four medals - two gold, a bar of silver, and bronze.

''I can only say that we will win more than expected medals. I think we can win around 15 to 17 medals this time. If I talk about myself, preparations have been good. ''I have lost 7 kgs and am feeling fitter. I am waiting for 30th August now to throw for gold,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021