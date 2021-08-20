Eng vs Ind: Wriddhiman Saha receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Thursday received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in London. "Done with the second doze," Saha tweeted while sharing a picture from the vaccination centre.

Saha had tested positive for coronavirus during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before the tournament got postponed. The right-handed batsman had on May 18 informed that he recovered from COVID-19. He then travelled with the Indian side to the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC).

However, he was once again forced to isolate as close contact after support staff Dayananda Garani tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Saha is currently with the Indian side for the five-match Test series against England. The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game.

The third Test between the two sides will get underway from August 25. The England Test squad will report to its Leeds base on Sunday. England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-player squad for the third Test.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan returned to the Test squad for the first time in three years. He last played Test cricket in August 2018 in England's victory over India at Edgbaston. He will be looking to add to his 15 caps. Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has also been included. He has yet to make his Test debut but will be aiming to add to his England credentials, having already been capped by the senior side in ODIs and IT20s. (ANI)

