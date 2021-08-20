Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas; MLB roundup: Mariners' Ty France belts winning homer in 11th and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he will face Caleb "Sweethands" Plant for the undisputed super-middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Mexican Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) holds three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA, and WBO) while American Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) owns the fourth, the IBF.

MLB roundup: Mariners' Ty France belts winning homer in 11th

Ty France hit a two-run homer with one out in the top of the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 9-8 Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers, who rallied from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, scored once in the bottom of the 11th on Brock Holt's two-out single, but Andy Ibanez flew out to the deep center field for the game's final out.

Tennis-Murray accepts wildcard for final U.S. Open tune-up event

Britain's Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for next week's Winston-Salem Open, the final tournament before the start of the U.S. Open Grand Slam, organizers said. Murray, who lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, was added to the main draw of the U.S. Open following the withdrawal of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka.

Motorcycling-Vinales, Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said on Friday, less than a week after he was withdrawn from the Austrian GP for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race. The nine-times MotoGP race winner had fallen out with Yamaha and had been due to leave at the end of the season after terminating his contract a year early.

Tennis-Barty's big adventure takes her to last eight in Cincinnati

World number one Ash Barty looked in impressive form as she stormed into the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, the Australian is happy to play as much as possible on an unusually long stint away from home. Barty continued her preparations for the U.S. Open by rattling off the first 10 games on her way to crushing former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 in little more than an hour.

Tennis-Osaka stunned by Teichmann at Western & Southern Open

An error-prone Naomi Osaka was stunned 3-6 6-3 6-3 by Jil Teichmann in the Western & Southern Open third round in Cincinnati on Thursday but the world number two said she had tried her best and would not lose any sleep over the defeat. Osaka cruised through the first set and looked like she would make short work of the Swiss wild card before Teichmann settled down and took the second.

Judge denies restraining order in Trevor Bauer case

A judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court denied the request for a permanent restraining order on Thursday against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, whom the applicant accused of sexual assault. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman made the ruling on the fourth day of the hearing. Bauer did not take the stand.

Tennis-American Lepchenko provisionally suspended after failing drugs test

American Varvara Lepchenko has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation after the 35-year-old returned a positive test for a prohibited substance, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. Lepchenko provided a urine sample on July 12 during the Hungarian Grand Prix, which was found to contain metabolites of adrafinil and/or modafinil - both substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the ITF added.

Afghan karate champion fears it's game over for female athletes

Afghan karate champion Meena Asadi pounds the heavy bag as part of her training routine, but she fears female athletes still in her homeland may have already lost their fight to compete now that the Taliban is back in power. Meena left Afghanistan when she was 12 and went to Pakistan, where she started karate training and later represented Afghanistan in the 2010 South Asian Games.

Paralympics-organizers say situation 'very difficult' as hospitals stretched by COVID cases

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held under "very difficult" circumstances, organizers said on Friday, with hospitals in the host city overstretched as Japan battles its worse wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant. With less than a week to the start of the Paralympics, the Asahi Newspaper reported on Friday that a Tokyo hospital declined the organizers' request to take emergency cases from the Games, putting priority on domestic COVID-19 patients.

