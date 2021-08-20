Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth sign defender Cahill on free transfer

The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Premier League club Palace after signing on a free transfer following his release from Chelsea in 2019. Cahill enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League as well as two Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:25 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth sign defender Cahill on free transfer

Former England international Gary Cahill has joined second-tier side AFC Bournemouth on a one-year deal after his contract with Crystal Palace expired at the end of last season, the Championship club said on Friday. The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Premier League club Palace after signing on a free transfer following his release from Chelsea in 2019.

Cahill enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League as well as two Premier League and FA Cup titles. Capped 61 times, Cahill appeared at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021