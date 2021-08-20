Left Menu

Soccer-Saudi Arabia to host Asian Champions League final

No venue city has been announced, but the quarter-final and semi-final matches involving teams from the west of Asia - due to be held on Oct. 16 and 19 respectively - will also be played in the Gulf state. Two clubs from Saudi Arabia remain involved in the competition, with former champions Al Hilal due to play Iran's Esteghlal in the last 16 while Al Nassr will face off against Tractor, also from Iran.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:45 IST
Soccer-Saudi Arabia to host Asian Champions League final
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Saudi Arabia will host the final of this year's Asian Champions League on Nov. 23, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Friday. No venue city has been announced, but the quarter-final and semi-final matches involving teams from the west of Asia - due to be held on Oct. 16 and 19 respectively - will also be played in the Gulf state.

Two clubs from Saudi Arabia remain involved in the competition, with former champions Al Hilal due to play Iran's Esteghlal in the last 16 while Al Nassr will face off against Tractor, also from Iran. Both teams are based in Riyadh. The AFC has had to alter the format of the competition because of COVID-19 travel restrictions in place in many Asian nations, with games in the knockout rounds played on a single-match basis rather than as home-and-away clashes.

Round of 16 games will be held from Sept. 13 to 15 around the region, with the draw for the quarter-finals to be held on Sept. 17. The quarter-final and semi-final matches for clubs from the east of the confederation will be hosted in Jeonju in South Korea on Oct. 17 and 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021