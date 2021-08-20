Left Menu

Eng vs Ind: Ashwin reveals he was in contention to play Lord's Test

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed he was in contention to play in the second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground till a sudden spell of rain before the toss changed the team composition.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:24 IST
Eng vs Ind: Ashwin reveals he was in contention to play Lord's Test
Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ BCCI twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed he was in contention to play in the second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground till a sudden spell of rain before the toss changed the team composition. Having missed the opening Test, many anticipated that Ashwin might get a chance in the second game after Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to injury.

"The funny thing was, before the match, they were like, 'There's a heatwave. You please be ready mate. You might play.' Upon coming to breakfast in the morning, rains started lashing out," said Ashwin in his YouTube show, 'Kutti Story'. "I asked, 'Won't you tell about heatwave after it came? Why gave me hope only for it to end in disappointment," he added in a jovial manner.

The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game. The third Test between the two sides will get underway from August 25. The England Test squad will report to its Leeds base on Sunday. England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-player squad for the third Test.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan returned to the Test squad for the first time in three years. Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has also been included. He has yet to make his Test debut but will be aiming to add to his England credentials, having already been capped by the senior side in ODIs and IT20s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021