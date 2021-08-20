Sri Lanka Cricket announce 18-player list for national contracts

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday announced that 18 players have signed the national player contracts, which came into effect from August 1. The new contract will be for a 5-month period and will end on December 31. "The players signed the contracts without any deviation from the contracts offered previously, which was formulated by Sri Lanka Cricket along with the Technical Advisory Committee," SLC stated in a release.

The players were chosen under four categories and were nominated by the selection panel, based on a set of criteria such as performance, fitness, leadership/seniority, professionalism/code of conduct, and future/adaptability. The criteria and the allocation of points to individual players were shared among the players before they signed the contracts.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Angelo Mathews, who was among the players offered a contract was not considered, as he is currently unavailable for selection, whilst Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis are currently serving a ban. Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket. The players who were given national contracts are: Dhananjaya De Silvan, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, and Akila Dananjaya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)