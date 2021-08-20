Modern cricket is a lot about innovation and finding a unique approach: Shafali Verma

Left Menu

India women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have become the latest cricket stars to sign an exclusive partnership with the world's first officially licensed digital collectibles platform Rario. Shafali Verma and Shakib Al Hasan join Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan as the exclusive player partners of Rario.

Shafali Verma. (Photo/ ICC twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have become the latest cricket stars to sign an exclusive partnership with the world's first officially licensed digital collectibles platform Rario. Shafali Verma and Shakib Al Hasan join Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan as the exclusive player partners of Rario. Speaking of the association, the World No. 1 Women's T20I batter Shafali said: "Modern cricket is a lot about innovation and finding a new and unique approach to the game. Similarly, fans of the game are also constantly evolving and finding new ways to connect with cricket, at a time when digital connectivity is really fun and convenient. I am excited to partner with Rario and see what's in store in the near future because I believe it develops the ecosystem for fans to get close to their favorite players."

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib echoed the sentiments and said, "Since the time I started my professional career, the game has evolved a lot, and always given room to players to adopt their own style of playing the game. In the spirit of this evolution, a closer link between cricket and digital technology is a welcome step, which has the potential to take the game to an even wider global audience in coming years." Rario founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said, "Throughout its history, cricket has always welcomed the spirit of innovation to keep up with the wishes and demands of the modern fans of the game. With the help of modern technology, we are extremely proud to present a completely new format in which fans of the game can experience cricket like never before." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

