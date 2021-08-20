Cricket-Sri Lanka players sign new contracts to end dispute
Eighteen Sri Lanka cricketers have signed new national team contracts until the end of the year, ending a player-board dispute, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
Eighteen Sri Lanka cricketers have signed new national team contracts until the end of the year, ending a player-board dispute, the country's cricket board said on Friday. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) rolled out new contracts in May offering lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives which the players rejected, calling them "unfair and non-transparent".
However, they went ahead with tours of Bangladesh and England and also played a home series against India while the dispute lingered. "The players signed the contracts without any deviation from the contracts offered previously..." the SLC said in a statement.
Ex-skipper Angelo Mathews is taking an indefinite break from national duty, while Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis are serving one-year bans from international cricket for breaching bio-bubble protocols during the England tour. Sri Lanka will host three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches against South Africa next month.
