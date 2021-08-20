Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka players sign new contracts to end dispute

Eighteen Sri Lanka cricketers have signed new national team contracts until the end of the year, ending a player-board dispute, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 16:26 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka players sign new contracts to end dispute
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Eighteen Sri Lanka cricketers have signed new national team contracts until the end of the year, ending a player-board dispute, the country's cricket board said on Friday. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) rolled out new contracts in May offering lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives which the players rejected, calling them "unfair and non-transparent".

However, they went ahead with tours of Bangladesh and England and also played a home series against India while the dispute lingered. "The players signed the contracts without any deviation from the contracts offered previously..." the SLC said in a statement.

Ex-skipper Angelo Mathews is taking an indefinite break from national duty, while Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis are serving one-year bans from international cricket for breaching bio-bubble protocols during the England tour. Sri Lanka will host three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches against South Africa next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021