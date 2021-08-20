Left Menu

FIA-backed Formula Regional Championship and Formula 4 set to be launched in India

It is also expected act as a feeder series to promote talent to the two FIA licensed championships.An investment of Rs 100 crore has already been made so far into cars and setting up street circuit infrastructure for Indias first-ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad, according to the press release shared by the organisers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 16:35 IST
FIA-backed Formula Regional Championship and Formula 4 set to be launched in India
  • Country:
  • India

The FIA-backed Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship are set to make their debut in the country.

Hosted by Racing Promotions (RPPL), the championships will commence in February 2022, across four cities -- New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

The F4 Indian Championships and Formula Regional Indian Championships, which will be based on F3 cars, are both certified by the FIA. In a first for India, FIA Super License points will be given to winners of these championships.

Additionally, Indian Racing League will run as a support race to Formula Regional and F4 India. It is also expected act as a feeder series to promote talent to the two FIA licensed championships.

''An investment of Rs 100 crore has already been made so far into cars and setting up street circuit infrastructure for India's first-ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad,'' according to the press release shared by the organisers. In addition to Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel, former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and cricket legend Kapil Dev have come on board as mentors and advisors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021