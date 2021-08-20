MS Dhoni announces return of IPL 2021 in grand style

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has announced the return of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in grand style. His hair coloured blonde, the former India skipper is seen telling fans that the real picture is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE. Taking to Twitter, IPL posted the video and wrote: "#VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS."

Chennai Super Kings started preparations for the UAE leg of the IPL at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai from Thursday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their preparations at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from Friday. Last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will depart for the UAE on Saturday. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the international stars will join the squad following the conclusion of their international commitments.

Advertisement

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)