Left Menu

Golf-Harigae and Hall share lead at women's British Open

Olympic champion Nelly Korda and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who were tied overnight with Kim, were teeing off later. Harigae picked up three birdies on her outward nine and after making her second bogey of the day on the 10th, she finished impressively with four birdies in her last eight holes.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:37 IST
Golf-Harigae and Hall share lead at women's British Open

American Mina Harigae blasted to the top of a bunched up women's British Open leaderboard with a dazzling five-under second round 67 at Carnoustie on Friday. Harigae shared the clubhouse lead with England's Georgia Hall who carded a round of 69 to also move to seven under.

Joint overnight leader Kim Sei-young was less impressive than on Thursday as she shot a one-under 71 to sit at six under, tied for third with American Lizette Salas. Olympic champion Nelly Korda and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who were tied overnight with Kim, were teeing off later.

Harigae picked up three birdies on her outward nine and after making her second bogey of the day on the 10th, she finished impressively with four birdies in her last eight holes. When Hall made her sixth birdie of the day at the par-five 14th she moved two shots clear of the pack at nine under but a double bogey six at the 15th proved costly.

American Lexi Thompson reached seven under for the tournament when she birdied the par-five 12th but a couple of bogeys left her a couple of shots back on five under. Ireland's Leona Maguire played herself right into contention with a 67 to join American Yealimi Noh and Denmark's Nanna Madsen on five under for two rounds.

One player not making the most of the decent scoring conditions, however, was reigning champion Sophia Popov who slumped to a three-over 75 and looks set to miss the cut barring a deterioration in the weather later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021