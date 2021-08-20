Left Menu

Manika-Sathiyan win mixed doubles title in Budapest

Indias Manika Batra and G Sathiyan outplayed Hungarys Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki 3-1 to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender here on Friday.They beat the 94th-ranked Hungarian pairing 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:37 IST
Manika-Sathiyan win mixed doubles title in Budapest
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Hungary

India's Manika Batra and G Sathiyan outplayed Hungary's Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki 3-1 to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender here on Friday.

They beat the 94th-ranked Hungarian pairing 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6. It was a memorable win for Manika and Sathiyan, who don't play a lot of mixed doubles together. Manika had won the Asian Games bronze with veteran Sharath Kamal and more recently they played together at the Tokyo Olympics.

Manika, ranked 60th in singles, had done well to reach the semifinals here. Another impressive performance came from 150th-ranked Indian Sreeja Akula, whom Manika defeated in the quarterfinals.

It was also a welcome result for Sathiyan following his opening-round loss in the singles competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021