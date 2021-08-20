Left Menu

India to face Bangladesh in SAFF C'ships opener on Oct 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:39 IST
India to face Bangladesh in SAFF C'ships opener on Oct 3
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Seven-time champions India will begin their SAFF Championship campaign against Bangladesh on October 3 in Male, Maldives.

Igor Stimac's side will then face Sri Lanka (October 6), Nepal (October 8) and hosts Maldives (October 11) in their remaining round-robin league matches at the national football stadium in Male.

The final, to be competed between the top two sides after the round-robin league, will be held on October 13.

Hosts Maldives play against Nepal while Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the two matches scheduled on the opening day on October 1.

India had finished runners-up to Maldives, losing the final 1-2, when the last edition was held in Bangladesh in 2018.

The Indian team is currently undergoing a camp in Kolkata ahead of two international friendly matches against Nepal in the first week of September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021