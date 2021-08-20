Left Menu

Biles: ''I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about mental health''

I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about their mental health and their well-being and learn that you can put yourself as a person first before the athlete. Asked if she had any clarity on what might have brought on the twisties, Biles thinks it may have been the build-up of various issues shes faced over the last several years.I mean, Im in therapy.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:55 IST
Biles: ''I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about mental health''
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Simone Biles didn't plan for her second Olympics to become a flashpoint in the evolving conversation about the role proper mental health plays in all levels of sports.

Then again, she's hardly complaining. If anything, she's leaning into it.

The American gymnastics star has no regrets about her decision to opt-out of five of the six finals in Tokyo because of a mental block, calling it a small price to pay if it lets others realize they retain the right to say ''it's OK not to be OK'' no matter how bright the spotlight.

''I wouldn't change anything for the world,'' said Biles, who left Japan with a silver medal from the team competition and an individual bronze on the balance beam. ''I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about their mental health and their well-being and learn that you can put yourself (as a person) first before the athlete.'' Asked if she had any clarity on what might have brought on ''the twisties,'' Biles thinks it may have been the build-up of various issues she's faced over the last several years.

''I mean, I'm in therapy. I go to therapy pretty religiously,'' she said. ''And it's just something that took hold of me (where) your body and your mind tells you when enough is enough.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021