Left Menu

Soccer-Pulisic out of Arsenal game with COVID, Lukaku expected to feature

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's trip to Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Friday. Asked why the American had not trained this week, Tuchel said: "Christian is easy to explain, he had a positive test.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:29 IST
Soccer-Pulisic out of Arsenal game with COVID, Lukaku expected to feature

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's trip to Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Friday. Asked why the American had not trained this week, Tuchel said: "Christian is easy to explain, he had a positive test. He is not training or available for the game."

The German, however, sounded optimistic about the availability of Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante, saying that the duo had absolutely no problems in training and "a more physical session" on Saturday will determine if they actually take part against Arsenal. New signing Romelu Lukaku, who rejoined the club from Inter Milan last week, is also expected to feature.

"We have one more training to go but the week was a heavy load for (Lukaku) because he was in the group with the other late starters... we are hoping he is on the pitch for Sunday and things look like it," said Tuchel. Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their Premier League opener last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021