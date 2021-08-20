Left Menu

Karim Benzema extends his stay with Real Madrid until 2023

Real Madrid CF and Karim Benzema have agreed to an extension of the player's contract and he will remain at the club for the next two seasons, the La Liga club announced on Friday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:17 IST
Karim Benzema and Florentino Perez (Photo: RealMadrid.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid CF and Karim Benzema have agreed to an extension of the player's contract and he will remain at the club for the next two seasons, the La Liga club announced on Friday. Benzema has put the pen to the paper on the deal which will see him staying at the Spanish capital until June 30, 2023. The France international will now have a EUR1 billion release clause, seemingly ensuring the remaining years of his top-level playing career will be spent for Los Blancos, as per Goal.com.

Benzema signed a new contract at Real Madrid City in the presence of club president Florentino Perez. After the signing, Benzema was presented with a shirt bearing his name and the number 2023 on the back. The 33-year-old striker is the sixth first-team player to sign a new Madrid contract this summer, following Luka Modric, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema is number five in the Real Madrid list of all-time club top scorers with 281 goals, including 194 in La Liga and 59 in the Champions League. He has 71 Champions League goals in total across his career with Lyon and Madrid - only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Lewandowski have more. In terms of major silverware, Benzema has accumulated 19 major trophies at Santiago Bernabeu, including four Champions Leagues and three Liga crowns. (ANI)

