Left Menu

Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of WCup qualifiers

Thank you for your support. The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29.The team plays its opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:24 IST
Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of WCup qualifiers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players are due to report for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Saturday's game against Arsenal.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Pulisic wrote Friday in a message on his Instagram Stories.

“Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support.” The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29.

The team plays its opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021