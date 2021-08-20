Soccer-Lukaku aims to follow in Drogba's footsteps at Chelsea

Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku said he hopes to emulate club great Didier Drogba as he prepares to make his second debut for the London side in Sunday's Premier League clash at Arsenal. Drogba, who also had two spells at Chelsea scoring 164 goals in 381 games, won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League in a combined nine seasons at the club.

"He's a winner in every sense of the word and that's the thing I want to achieve for this club," Lukaku, who rejoined Chelsea for 97.5 million pounds ($132.78 million) according to the British media, told Sky Sports. "It would mean the world to me. I said I wanted to do this as a child and now I'm here, I'm going to the training ground every day with the same determination to help my team win."

Advertisement

Lukaku said he was still in touch with Drogba, who he played with at Stamford Bridge during the 2011-12 campaign. "We spoke a few days ago and we spoke about that time and about the progress I've made and what I have to keep improving - keeping the same hunger all the time," Belgium international Lukaku added.

"The thing about Didier is that he's a very detailed individual. (Former Arsenal and France striker) Thierry Henry is also very detailed and it's the details that make the difference. "We talk about individual exercises that I like, what's the goal of each exercise and we talk about those things, but also about trying to win because that's the thing that matters."

($1 = 0.7343 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)