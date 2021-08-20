Left Menu

K'taka constitutes high-level committee to identify 75 sportspersons for Paris Olympics

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:38 IST
K'taka constitutes high-level committee to identify 75 sportspersons for Paris Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has constituted a high-level committee, consisting of former India hockey player V R Raghunath, swimming coach Nihar Ameen and ace shuttler Anup Sridhar to identify 75 promising sportspersons from Karnataka for the Paris Olympics 2024.

This follows the announcement of the 'Amrith Sports Adoption' programme announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his Independence Day speech.

According to the Government Order, each of the 75 sports persons selected will receive Rs five lakh from the government for training, supplements, sports kit and so on.

The eight member committee, headed by Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda consists of senior officials and head of the Karnataka Olympic Association.

While Sridhar and Raghunath who are part of the committee are Arjuna awardees, Ameen is a Dronacharya award winner.

The three are also part of the Talent Identification Development Committee (TIDC) that the government will constitute for every sport that is identified under the programme.

Noting that talent identification will be done scientifically, Minister K C Narayana Gowda in a statement said, there will be training camps and tournaments to identify sports potential.

''We want India to finish in the top ten at the Paris Olympics 2024.... we want sports persons from Karnataka to be the highest medal winners,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will gift Rs one lakh each to four sports persons from Karnataka who participated in the recent Tokyo Olympics. They include Golfer Aditi Ashok, equestrian Fouaad Mirza, swimmer Srihari Nataraj and women’s hockey coach Ankitha Suresh.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the Governor will honour them at a soon to be organised function PTI KSU APR APR APR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021