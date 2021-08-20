Left Menu

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to miss Arsenal clash after positive COVID test

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday revealed that forward Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-08-2021
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to miss Arsenal clash after positive COVID test
Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday revealed that forward Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19. Tuchel also stated that Pulisic will miss the clash against Arsenal as a result. The Champions League title holders are due at Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a Premier League meeting with their London neighbours.

Chelsea boss Tuchel, as per Goal.com told reporters when asked for an update on his plans, with Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante in contention to figure: "Christian has, unfortunately, had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols. He's not been training and is not available for the game." "Hakim and N'Golo both trained yesterday (Thursday) so we need to have a more physically intense session tomorrow (Saturday) and decide tomorrow. Right now, it seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."

The Blues' have already won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium this month, albeit a pre-season charitable event, and started the season last weekend with an encouraging 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace. Arsenal, meanwhile, lost 2-0 at Brentford. Since Saturday's bright 3-0 opening Thomas Tuchel has added Romelu Lukaku to the Blues' frontline, and the returning striker has been raring to go since joining team-mates new and old on Tuesday.

"We have one more training session to go but the week was a heavy load. He [Lukaku] was with the group with the late starters, so it was an overload week so far. Today was low intensity and tomorrow we will have an important session before the match. We hope he will be on the pitch on Sunday and it looks likely," Thomas said, regarding Lukaku. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

