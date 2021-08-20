Cycling-Valverde crashes out of Vuelta on stage seven

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde has crashed out of the Vuelta a Espana on the seventh stage. The 2009 winner, who started the day fourth overall 41 seconds down on race leader Primoz Roglic, came off his bike with 43 kilometres to go as he was attacking on the descent of the second category Puerto el Collao, hitting the road hard before sliding off onto gravel.

The move appeared to have opened up some distance between the Spaniard and the red jersey as the riders approached the final two categorised climbs of the day. The 41-year-old received treatment and attempted to continue the stage, helped on by team mates, however soon dismounted and was visibly emotional as he was embraced by his team director upon calling it a day.

