Left Menu

Cycling-Valverde crashes out of Vuelta on stage seven

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:03 IST
Cycling-Valverde crashes out of Vuelta on stage seven
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde has crashed out of the Vuelta a Espana on the seventh stage. The 2009 winner, who started the day fourth overall 41 seconds down on race leader Primoz Roglic, came off his bike with 43 kilometres to go as he was attacking on the descent of the second category Puerto el Collao, hitting the road hard before sliding off onto gravel.

The move appeared to have opened up some distance between the Spaniard and the red jersey as the riders approached the final two categorised climbs of the day. The 41-year-old received treatment and attempted to continue the stage, helped on by team mates, however soon dismounted and was visibly emotional as he was embraced by his team director upon calling it a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021