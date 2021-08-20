Left Menu

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:49 IST
18 Sri Lanka players sign central contracts
Eighteen Sri Lankan cricketers on Friday signed central contracts for five months till the end of this year but former captain Angelo Matthews was left out.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced that the ''players signed the contracts without any deviation from the contracts offered previously, which was formulated by SLC along with the Technical Advisory Committee''.

''18 players signed the National Player Contracts, which came into effect from 01st August 2021. The new contract will be for a 05 month period and will end on the 31st December 2021,'' the SLC said in a statement.

The players were chosen under four categories and were nominated by the selection panel, based on a set of criteria such as performance, fitness, leadership/seniority, professionalism/Code of Conduct, and future/adaptability, the SLC said.

''The criteria and the allocation of points to individual players were shared among the players before they signed the contracts.'' Three players -- Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis -- who are currently serving a ban were not considered.

Regarding Matthews, the SLC said, ''Angelo Mathews, who was among the players offered a contract was not considered, as he is currently unavailable for selection.

''Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket,'' the SLC said.

The Players who were given national contracts: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

