Sports News Roundup: Mariners' Ty France belts winning homer in 11th; Crutchlow replaces Vinales for British GP, Dixon debuts and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Mariners' Ty France belts winning homer in 11th

Advertisement

Ty France hit a two-run homer with one out in the top of the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 9-8 Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers, who rallied from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, scored once in the bottom of the 11th on Brock Holt's two-out single, but Andy Ibanez flied out to deep center field for the game's final out.

Tennis-Murray accepts wildcard for final U.S. Open tune-up event

Britain's Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for next week's Winston-Salem Open, the final tournament before the start of the U.S. Open Grand Slam, organisers said. Murray, who lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, was added to the main draw of the U.S. Open following the withdrawal of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka.

In a sports-crazed Arkansas town, football is a reason to get vaccinated

The dull thud of bodies colliding and the sharp sound of whistles filled the air on a scorching afternoon of high school football practice in Fordyce, Arkansas. Players wore helmets but no pads to try to escape the heat, running through drills ahead of the opener at the end of the month. The date marks a highlight on the calendar for this American football-loving town of about 4,000 people in southern Arkansas, where banners celebrating the Fordyce High School Redbugs hang along its main street.

Motorcycling-Crutchlow replaces Vinales for British GP, Dixon debuts

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and Yamaha parted ways with immediate effect on Friday with British rider Cal Crutchlow drafted in as a replacement at the factory team for his home round at Silverstone next week. Yamaha had already suspended Vinales and withdrawn him from the Austrian GP for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

Tennis-Osaka stunned by Teichmann at Western & Southern Open

An error-prone Naomi Osaka was stunned 3-6 6-3 6-3 by Jil Teichmann in the Western & Southern Open third round in Cincinnati on Thursday but the world number two said she had tried her best and would not lose any sleep over the defeat. Osaka cruised through the first set and looked like she would make short work of the Swiss wild card before Teichmann settled down and took the second.

Tennis-Nadal ends 2021 season prematurely over niggling foot issue

Spaniard Rafa Nadal said on Friday that he will end his 2021 season early due to a left foot issue that has been troubling him for a year, ruling him out of this month's U.S. Open. The world number four suffered a shock exit in Washington this month, where he kicked off his lead-up to the final Grand Slam of the year, and pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters and the Canadian Open.

Afghan karate champion fears it's game over for female athletes

Afghan karate champion Meena Asadi pounds the heavy bag as part of her training routine, but she fears female athletes still in her homeland may have already lost their fight to compete now that the Taliban are back in power. Meena left Afghanistan when she was 12 and went to Pakistan, where she started karate training and later represented Afghanistan in the 2010 South Asian Games.

NHL-Swedish goalie Lundqvist retires after 15 NHL seasons

Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist has announced his retirement from ice hockey after a remarkable career during which he was one of the National Hockey League's (NHL) greatest goalies and also helped lead Sweden to an Olympic gold medal. The 39-year-old Lundqvist, who set a slew of records during a 15-season stint with the New York Rangers, had open-heart surgery in January that forced to miss the entire 2020-21 NHL season.

Athletics-Richardson ready to 'push forward' after drug suspension

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who will return to the track this weekend after a month-long suspension, said on Friday she is ready to "push forward" after a positive marijuana test kept her from competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson, speaking on NBC's "Today" morning show, had been a favourite to grab the women's 100 metres title in Tokyo and said missing out on what could have been a career-defining moment ultimately proved bittersweet.

Paralympics-Organisers say situation 'very difficult' as hospitals stretched by COVID cases

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held under "very difficult" circumstances, organisers said on Friday, with hospitals in the host city overstretched as Japan battles its worse wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant. With less than a week to the start of the Paralympics, the Asahi Newspaper reported on Friday that a Tokyo hospital declined the organisers' request to take emergency cases from the Games, putting priority on domestic COVID-19 patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)