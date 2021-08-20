Left Menu

It was just important to talk about, explains Jurgen Klopp regarding Kop Outs meeting

Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday explained the importance of his meeting with the founder of Kop Outs earlier this week.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:56 IST
It was just important to talk about, explains Jurgen Klopp regarding Kop Outs meeting
Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday explained the importance of his meeting with the founder of Kop Outs earlier this week. Klopp welcomed Paul Amann, founder of the 'Kop Outs' group established in 2016 in support of Liverpool's LGBT+ fans, to the AXA Training Centre in the aftermath of the incident of homophobic chanting at Carrow Road last Saturday.

When asked about the meeting during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Klopp, as per liverpoolfc.com replied: "I have no idea about the response. I don't feel pride at all about it, I think it was just necessary to do, just important to talk about." "I don't obviously know all of our supporters but I know the vibe or the spirit, I know the passion, I know a lot of things about our supporters and how I understood it, when something happens and you can help clarifying it then it's our duty to do that and that's what we did."

"If the response was good on that, great, job done, and now we can carry on because it's obviously an important thing to talk about, no doubt about that. But not all the time because something happened, Paul came over and we could speak about it. I learned a lot and hopefully some fans as well and that's it." Klopp, in conversation with Paul Amann, had said that any supporters who sing the song in earnest are "idiots", while those who participate without knowing the background should find another way of supporting the Reds.

Notably, Liverpool FC have already denounced the chants from their supporters that were aimed at the Scotland international midfielder, Billy Gilmour during their 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday as "offensive and inappropriate." Gilmour who is on loan from Chelsea to Norwich City was subjected to homophobic chants by the travelling Liverpool supporters at Carrow Road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021