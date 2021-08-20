Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal complete signing of keeper Ramsdale from Sheffield United

"The club turned down a number of bids from Arsenal and expressed a desire to keep Ramsdale at Bramall Lane for the long-term. However, discussions earlier this week with the player and his representatives highlighted his desire to further his career away from S2," Sheffield United said in a statement. "In addition, Arsenal returned with another improved, head-turning bid.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:22 IST
Soccer-Arsenal complete signing of keeper Ramsdale from Sheffield United
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United on a long-term contract, the Premier League side said on Friday. British media reported that 23-year-old had been handed a four-year deal for an initial fee of 24 million pounds ($32.70 million).

The former England Under-21 international was a major target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta but the London club was initially put off by Sheffield United's steep asking price, reportedly worth 40 million pounds ($54.50 million). "The club turned down a number of bids from Arsenal and expressed a desire to keep Ramsdale at Bramall Lane for the long-term. However, discussions earlier this week with the player and his representatives highlighted his desire to further his career away from S2," Sheffield United said in a statement.

"In addition, Arsenal returned with another improved, head-turning bid. It was felt the best decision was to accept a club record," the statement added. Ramsdale, who joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth in August 2020, played all 38 games in the league last season, keeping five clean sheets.

He was named Player of the Year at Bramall Lane but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated to the second-tier Championship. Ramsdale's arrival at the Emirates Stadium is likely to see second-choice keeper Alex Runarsson, signed from French side Dijon last year, leave the club.

Arsenal, who lost to Brentford in their Premier League opener last week, host Chelsea on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7340 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021