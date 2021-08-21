Soccer-Andreas Pereira joins Flamengo on season-long loan

Left Menu

Flamengo on Friday signed attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan from Manchester United on Friday, boosting the in-form Rio de Janeiro club as they seek to win a second Copa Libertadores in three years.

Flamengo on Friday signed attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan from Manchester United on Friday, boosting the in-form Rio de Janeiro club as they seek to win a second Copa Libertadores in three years. “With so much competition for places at Old Trafford, particularly in the forward positions, the decision was taken for Andreas to join Flamengo this season,” Manchester United said in a statement.

The 25-year-old was born in Belgium to Brazilian parents and has played once for the Brazilian national side, in a 2018 friendly against El Salvador. He struggled to make an impact in Manchester and has spent time out on loan at Granada and Valencia in Spain as well as at Italian side Lazio.

He joins a club that has won 11 of its last 12 games and are in the semi-finals of the Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

