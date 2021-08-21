AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan face Maziya, Bengaluru FC take on Bashundhara Kings in Group D

Two Indian sides, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Bengaluru FC will be in action as they come up against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club from the Maldives, and Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh, respectively in Group D of AFC Cup 2021 here at the National Sports Stadium here on Saturday. The first match of the competition was contrasting for both teams, to say the least. For ATK Mohun Bagan, it was the perfect outing. Roy Krishna opened the scoring for them in the tournament as Subhasish Bose provided the assist in the first half.

And within the opening minute of the second half, the provider turned into a goalscorer as Bose put the ball in the back of the net and put the match firmly in ATKMB's control. Hugo Boumous also showed his class in midfield for ATKMB, dribbling past players with ease and finding long-range passes to cut open the opposition defence. In the match against Maziya Sports & Recreation, the Green and Maroons will be looking to secure another win and take another step closer to qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Coming to Bengaluru FC, they still have a lot of work to do if they want to qualify for the next round. Bengaluru did create a few chances in their last match, but they would look to finish them against the Bangladeshi outfit. The attacking burden will mainly fall on the shoulders of Captain Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, and Jayesh Rane, while the defence will need to protect Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's goal a lot more.

Bashundhara Kings won their first match of the AFC Cup against Maziya comfortably and will look to repeat the same feat against the Blues. Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings will commence at 4.30 pm IST while ATK Mohun Bagan vs Maziya Sports and Recreation Club will start at 9.30 pm IST. (ANI)

