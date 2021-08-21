Left Menu

Peseiro quits as Venezuela coach before World Cup qualifiers

Gimnez didnt give any financial details related to Peseiros departure, and also didnt say who will take over as coach for the qualifying matches.The 61-year-old Peseiro took the Venezuela job in February last year to replace Rafael Dudamel.Venezuela, which has never qualified for a World Cup, is in ninth place in continental qualifying with four points after six matches.South America has four direct spots for Qatar 2022.

José Peseiro quit as Venezuela's head coach, just two weeks before the national team resumes the South American World Cup qualifying with games against Argentina, Peru, and Paraguay. Venezuelan soccer federation president Jorge Giménez told a news conference on Friday he'd received a letter from Peseiro on Thursday asking for the contract to be terminated because of debts owed to him and his staffers. Giménez didn't give any financial details related to Peseiro's departure, and also didn't say who will take over as coach for the qualifying matches.

The 61-year-old Peseiro took the Venezuela job in February last year to replace Rafael Dudamel.

Venezuela, which has never qualified for a World Cup, is in ninth place in continental qualifying with four points after six matches.

South America has four direct spots for Qatar 2022. The fifth-place team will go into an inter-continental playoff. AP SSC SSC

