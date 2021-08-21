Left Menu

Marsch wins Bundesliga's 1st duel between American coaches

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-08-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 10:23 IST
Marsch wins Bundesliga's 1st duel between American coaches
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jesse Marsch won the first Bundesliga duel between teams with American coaches by leading Leipzig to a 4-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart.

As well as giving Marsch temporary bragging rights over his compatriot, the win made amends for Leipzig's shock 1-0 loss at coronavirus-hit Mainz in the coach's German league debut in the opening round.

''It was a super reaction after our defeat last week in Mainz,'' Marsch said in German. ''From the beginning, we were clear, precise and good. We wanted to be very intensive, very aggressive against the ball, with the ball. It was really a great performance from us.'' Marsch's team had been threatening more than Matarazzo's and it was no surprise when Dominik Szoboszlai finally made the breakthrough in the 38th minute. The Hungarian forward let fly from a difficult angle inside the far post for his first Bundesliga goal. Szoboszlai had arrived at Leipzig in January but missed half a season due to injury. The 20-year-old Szoboszlai scored on his debut in the German Cup this month.

Emil Forsberg made it 2-0 seconds after the interval when André Silva laid the ball off with his heel for the Sweden midfielder to finish past Florian Müller in the Stuttgart goal.

Szoboszlai's low free kick – intended as a cross – flew inside the far post in the 52nd, and Silva sealed the result with a penalty in the 65th for his first Leipzig goal.

The penalty was awarded despite the ball coming off Marc Oliver Kempf's body before it hit his arm, but there was no correction from the video referee.

''It wasn't the deciding factor,'' said Matarazzo, whose team routed promoted Greuther Fürth 5-1 in the opening round. ''We were shown our limits today. Leipzig were simply the better team in every aspect.'' AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021