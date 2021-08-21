Bangladesh Cricket Board's high-performance training camp to start on Sunday
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) high-performance squad's training camp will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) high-performance squad's training camp will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday. The camp will be held in a bio-secure environment and includes three one-day and two four-day matches against Bangladesh A team.
BCB Director and Chairman High-Performance Unit Naimur Rahman Durjoy met the HP squad at the BCB National Cricket Academy in Mirpur on Friday. As per a BCB release, the HP chairman stressed on the importance of the HP programme for the players in terms of progressing to the next level.
He also reminded the players of the necessity of self-awareness in complying and maintaining the bio-secure protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic. BCB High-Performance squad: Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Munim Shaharier, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam
Wicketkeepers: Imranuzzaman Imran, Akbar Ali Spinners: Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rishad Hossain
Pacers: Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruhel Mia. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islam
- Shafiqul Islam
- The Bangladesh Cricket Board
- Mirpur
ALSO READ
Tunisia places senior official from Islamist Ennahda party under house arrest
Won't accept military takeover of Afghanistan or return of Taliban's Islamic Emirate: US
NIA keeps us raids against Jamaat-e-Islami members in Kashmir
Mufti slams Centre for NIA raids against Jamaat-e-Islami, says it has scored ‘self-goal’
IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics 2022 open for nominations