Athletics-Hassan comes up short in quest for 5,000m world record

In front of throngs of hopeful fans and on a picture-perfect night at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner easily won with a time of 14:27.89 but failed to best the record of 14:06.62 set by Letesenbet Gidey in 2020. The world record attempt slipped away from Hassan with about three laps to go as the toll of running six races at the Olympics appeared to catch up with her.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 11:19 IST
Image Credit: PxHere

Sifan Hassan dominated the field but came up short in her quest to break the 5,000 meters world record on Friday in her first meet since her star turns at the Tokyo Olympics. In front of throngs of hopeful fans and on a picture-perfect night at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner easily won with a time of 14:27.89 but failed to beat the record of 14:06.62 set by Letesenbet Gidey in 2020.

The world record attempt slipped away from Hassan with about three laps to go as the toll of running six races at the Olympics appeared to catch up with her. She was still cheered on to the finish by the adoring crowd on the campus of the University of Oregon.

Hassan seized headlines in Tokyo as she attempted an unprecedented Olympic treble, winning the 10,000 meters and 5,000 meters but walking away with bronze in the 1,500. The 28-year-old, who holds the world record in the mile, won gold medals in the 1,500 and 10,000 at the 2019 World Championships as well.

She broke the 10,000-metre world record in June at 29:06.82, only to have Ethiopia's Gidey improve that time by 5 seconds two days later. The two-day Diamond League event kicked off at the newly renovated Hayward Field, which weeks earlier hosted the U.S. team trials for the Tokyo Games.

