Left Menu

MP govt to groom budding sportspersons for 2024, 2028 Olympics: Chouhan

Chouhan said the state government has set its eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Madhya Pradeshs sportspersons will win medals for the country there.He urged the youths interested in sports to register themselves for the talent search campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government.This will help in nurturing and training budding players in bringing glory to the country.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 11:21 IST
MP govt to groom budding sportspersons for 2024, 2028 Olympics: Chouhan
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government will train budding sportspersons for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

Under a talent search program, the government has started looking for sportspersons so that they can be groomed in 18 sports academies in the state for the world's largest sporting event. In a statement, Chouhan said that Indian players, who made a record in the Tokyo Olympics, have opened the doors for future possibilities and their brilliant performance has been inspiring.

''Therefore, we have decided to look for new talented players under a campaign and train them in 18 sports academies of Madhya Pradesh. We will churn out not one but many such players, who will bring laurels to the country and the state in the Olympics besides in national and international competitions,'' he said.

So far, around 50,000 youths have registered their names under the talent search program, he added. Chouhan said the state government has set its eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Madhya Pradesh's sportspersons will win medals for the country there.

He urged the youths interested in sports to register themselves for the talent search campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government.

''This will help in nurturing and training budding players in bringing glory to the country. The youths should register themselves and participate in talent search programmes,'' he said. Recently, Chouhan had offered Vivek Sagar, a midfielder in the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team, service in MP Police as a DSP. Sagar hails from Itarsi in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021