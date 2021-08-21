Left Menu

Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 11:50 IST
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals leave for UAE
Delhi Capitals contingent (Image: Delhi Capitals' Instgram screenshot). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," Delhi Capitals posted a video on Instagram.

Earlier, ANI had reported that the Delhi-based franchise will leave the national capital on Saturday. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the rest of the squad will join the Delhi Capitals set-up following the conclusion of their international commitments. Mumbai Indians and CSK reached UAE last week and have begun training.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

