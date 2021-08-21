Left Menu

Soccer-'We are family' - Solskjaer supports Law after dementia diagnosis

The announcement "caught me by surprise and it's a sad situation, of course," said Solskjaer, who spoke to Law at last weekend's win against Leeds United at Old Trafford. "But we know his family will look after him.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:15 IST
Soccer-'We are family' - Solskjaer supports Law after dementia diagnosis

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered support to club great Denis Law, saying the club will try to take care of him as "his family" after the 81-year-old said he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Former Scotland international Law revealed his condition in a statement on Thursday, describing the disease as "incredibly challenging".

Law, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1964, is third on United's all-time list of scorers with 237 goals in 404 matches, behind Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney. The announcement "caught me by surprise and it's a sad situation, of course," said Solskjaer, who spoke to Law at last weekend's win against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

"But we know his family will look after him. We are his family as well and he's going to come to games. "I know there's been research done about this terrible disease and hopefully we won't see too many situations like this in the coming years."

Law's diagnosis comes after his ex-United team mate Charlton was also diagnosed with the condition in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021