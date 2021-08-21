Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC sign Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz

Two-time Indian Super League ISL champions Chennaiyin FC CFC have signed Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.The centre-forward is the fifth foreign signing for Marina Machans.Lukasz, whose has 49 goals and 21 assists in his 200-plus club appearances so far in his career, will be eager to make his mark in his debut ISL season.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:44 IST
Chennaiyin FC sign Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The center-forward is the fifth foreign signing for Marina Machans.

Lukasz, who has 49 goals and 21 assists in his 200-plus club appearances so far in his career, will be eager to make his mark in his debut ISL season. Lukasz has also played in other Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Bahrain. He had finished top scorer of the 2017-18 Jordanian Pro League while playing for Al-Faisaly Amman.

''I am very happy to join the club. My aim is to immediately help the team in getting a third ISL title. The fans deserve it and so does the club that has won the league two times already,'' said Lukasz.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, ''We look forward to Lukasz strengthening our attack and providing much-needed goals this season. This is a very positive signing for us''.

Lukasz has featured in two of the world's biggest club tournaments, the Europa League and the Champions League, making a combined 12 appearances. During his spell at Polish outfit Slask Wroclow, he played a crucial role in the club's second league title in 2011-12 and also helped them lift the Polish Super Cup in the next year.

''Lukasz is a team player with good experience and a great personality. I believe he will help the team in many aspects, especially with goals,'' CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said. After beginning his professional career 13 years ago with Polish club Olimpia Elblag, Lukasz, 33, has also played in Cyrpus, Bulgaria and Romania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021