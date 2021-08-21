Cricket-Australia bowler Ellis joins IPL's Punjab team
The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India. The lucrative tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept.
Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join Punjab Kings for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the team said late on Friday.
Ellis, who became the first male player https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/history-maker-ellis-enjoys-surreal-moment-with-debut-hat-trick-2021-08-07 to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October. Elsewhere, Royal Challengers Bangalore announced three signings, with Sri Lanka duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera and as well as Singapore's Tim David joining captain Virat Kohli's team.
The lucrative tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.
