Soccer-AC Milan sign Italy's Florenzi on loan from Roma

AC Milan have signed Italy international defender Alessandro Florenzi on a season-long loan from Serie A rivals AS Roma with the option of a permanent deal, both clubs said on Saturday. Italian media reported that Milan would pay Roma one million euros ($1.17 million) for the loan, with a further 4.5 million euros to be paid should they decide to make the deal permanent. ($1 = 0.8550 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 16:37 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

AC Milan have signed Italy international defender Alessandro Florenzi on a season-long loan from Serie A rivals AS Roma with the option of a permanent deal, both clubs said on Saturday. The 30-year-old right back, who was part of the Italy squad that won the European Championship, has played 45 matches for the Azzurri scoring two goals.

Florenzi made his senior debut for Roma in 2011 after coming through their youth ranks and played more than 250 games for the side in the following eight seasons, but spent the last two on loan at Valencia and Paris St Germain. Italian media reported that Milan would pay Roma one million euros ($1.17 million) for the loan, with a further 4.5 million euros to be paid should they decide to make the deal permanent.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

