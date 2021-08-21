Left Menu

PT Usha and Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra praise Amit Khatri for winning silver in World Athletics U20 C'ship

Indian athletics fraternity including track and field legend PT Usha and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra came together in congratulating racewalker Amit Khatri after he won the silver medal in the 10,000m race walking event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:34 IST
PT Usha and Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra praise Amit Khatri for winning silver in World Athletics U20 C'ship
Amit Khatri (Photo: Twitter/Athletics Federation of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amit clocked 42 minutes 17.94 seconds to achieve the feat while Heristone Wanyonyi of Kenya clinched the gold after recording a time of 42.10.84. This was India's second medal in the showpiece event having already won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event on Wednesday.

"Congratulations on the medal win, Amit. A very good performance to bring home our second medal. Keep working hard. May you continue to excel in all your endeavours! Jai Hind," PT Usha tweeted. "Congratulations Amit Bhai [brother] for your wonderful performance! Keep giving these brilliant performances for the country in future (in hindi), " wrote Neeraj Chopra.

This is the first time India has won a medal in race walking and two medals in a single edition of the Championships. In mixed relay 4x400m event, the Indian quartet which consisted of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil finished third behind Nigeria and Poland with the timing of 3:20.60 seconds. The Indians bettered their heats time in the final. Notably, this was also the mixed event's debut at the U20 Worlds.

Meanwhile, National U20 record holder Shaili Singh was one of three women long jumpers who secured automatic qualification, set at 6.35m, for the final when she leapt 6.40m on her third attempt on Friday. She would have made the grade on the strength of her opening leap of 6.34m but chose to strain every sinew on her final attempt to gain the psychological edge going into Sunday's final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

