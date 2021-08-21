Left Menu

Ravi Malik makes bronze medal round, Narinder Cheema in repechage

PTI | Ufa | Updated: 21-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 18:32 IST
Ravi Malik makes bronze medal round, Narinder Cheema in repechage
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ravi Malik was the only saving grace for the Indian Greco Roman contingent at the junior world championship as he on Saturday reached the 82kg bronze medal play-off while other wrestlers from the country struggled to win even one round here.

Malik began with a 6-0 win over Estonia's Robin Uspenski and followed that up with a 18-9 victory over Kyrgyzstan's Zhenish Humnabekov, who got three cautions in the quarterfinal bout.

Malik though could not do much against Armenia's Karen Khachatryan in the semifinal, which he lost by technical superiority.

Once Malik was put on the 'par terre', Khachatryan pulled off consecutive gut wrench moves to finish the bout.

Narinder Cheema (97kg) was only the second Indian wrestler who managed to win two bouts and he got the reward by getting back into the competition through the repechage round.

Cheema edged out Germany's Anton Erich Vieweg 6-6 and then beat Uzbekistan's Abrorbek Nurmukhammedov 11-6. He lost his quarterfinal by fall to Pavel Hlinchuk but since the Belarusian made the final, Cheema got another chance. Vikas (72kg) and Deepak (77kg) managed first round wins before losing.

Anup (55kg), Vikas (60kg), Anil (63kg), Deepak (67kg), Sonu (87kg) and Parvesh (130kg) all exited after losing their respective first round bouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021